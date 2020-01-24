mean-girls-musical,-based-on-the-mean-girls-film,-is-being-turned-back-into-a-movie

The Mean Girls musical, which is based on the Mean Girls movie, is being made into a movie.

Yes, we are confused too.

Tina Fey has confirmed that the Tony-nominated Broadway production is being adapted for the big screen by Paramount Pictures.

The actress and comedian, who wrote both the film and the musical, said: ‘I’m very excited to bring Mean Girls back to the big screen. It’s been incredibly gratifying to see how much the movie and the musical have meant to audiences.

‘I’ve spent sixteen years with these characters now. They are my Marvel Universe and I love them dearly.’

Paramount president of production Elizabeth Raposo said: ‘We’re thrilled to be bringing this iconic property back to the big screen in musical form with our incredible filmmaking team.’

And producer Lorne Michaels said: ‘It has been a joy to work on Mean Girls and to watch it go from film, to musical, and now to musical film.

‘I am very proud that Tina’s story and characters continue to resonate with new generations. We are all excited to continue to work with Sonia Friedman and her team as we prepare for London.’

Mean Girls the musical is expected to hit the West End next year.

The new Mean Girls movie doesn’t seem to be a straight remake of the 2004 teen classic, with songs including Meet The Plastics, Sexy and A Cautionary Tale set to make an appearance in the movie.

However, the plot and characters are exactly the same as the originals – with Cady Heron, Regina George, Gretchen Wieners, Karen Smith, Janis, Damian and Aaron Samuels making up the cast.

The OG Mean Girls movie starred Lindsay Lohan as Cady Heron, an exchange student who makes friends with a popular group of girls at her new high school in order to spy on them, but soon becomes one of the ‘Plastics’.

We got a little mini reboot of the movie in Ariana Grande’s Thank U Next video, where she played a version of Regina George (Rachel McAdams) and there was a cameo from the girl who wore army pants and flip-flops because Cady Heron wore army pants and flip-flops.

We hope the Mean Girls musical movie is a bigger success than the latest musical adaptation to hit cinemas, Cats.

The Andrew Lloyd Webber musical, starring Jennifer Hudson, Taylor Swift, Idris Elba and James Corden, was critically panned and made a loss of $40 million (£30.5m).





