McLaren Racing have withdrawn from the Australian Grand Prix after a team member tested positive for coronavirus.

The unprecedented move came late on Friday night, just two days out from the opening race of the season at Melbourne’s Albert Circuit, that the team had elected to completely withdraw from the event.

The team announced their decision via Twitter, citing the safety and concern for not only their team but the wider F1 community.

“McLaren Racing has confirmed this evening in Melbourne that it has withdrawn from the 2020 Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix, following the positive test of a team member for the coronavirus,” The statement read.

“The team member was tested and self-isolated as soon as they started to show symptoms and will now be treated by local healthcare authorities.

“The team Has prepared for this eventuality and has ongoing support in place for its employee who will now enter a period of quarantine.

“The team is cooperating with relevant local authorities to assist their investigations and analysis.

“Zak Brown, CEO of McLaren Racing, and Andreas Seidl, Team principal of McLaren F1, informed Formula 1 and the FIA of the decision this evening.

“The Decision has been taken based on a duty of care not only to McLaren f1 employees and partners, but also to the team’s competitors, Formula 1 fans and wider F1 stakeholders.”

It remains to be seen whether race organisers elect to hold the race amid the outbreak and without McLaren or take action ahead of the scheduled start on Sunday.

Last week the biggest fears were over the arrival of personnel from Italy, which extends beyond team Ferrari to Pirelli and AlphaTauri, after the country was plunged into lockdown due to the disease.

Members of all three italian organisations had their temperatures taken upon arrival in Melbourne, and key F1 officials have said a race for championship points will not go ahead without them.

On Wednesday night, the member from McLaren and two others from team Haas were evaluated at Albert Circuit’s isolation unit after presenting with fever.

The trio were tested for coronavirus and placed under self isolation at their hotels after showing symptoms, their teams had confirmed.

Earlier on Thursday, reining F1 champion Lewis Hamilton was baffled the F1 hadn’t taken greater action in the face of the burgeoning disease.

“I am really very very surprised that we’re here,” Hamilton said on the opening day of the four-day event.

“I think it’s great that we have races but for me it’s shocking that we’re all sitting in this room.

“So many fans (are) already here today. It seems like the rest of the world is reacting probably a little bit late (to the virus) yet Formula One continues to go on.

“It’s a concern for the people here. It’s quite a big circus that is coming. It’s definitely concerning for me.”

Asked why the F1 were still planning to go ahead with the Melbourne GP, Hamilton replied: “Cash is king”.