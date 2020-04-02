🔥McLaren Formula One driver Lando Norris shaves head live on Twitch after raising $12,000 for coronavirus fight🔥

McLaren Formula One driver Lando Norris has stuck to his word by shaving his head on a live stream in support of the Covid-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

On Saturday, Norris promised he would shave his head if he met his target of raising $10,000 for the fund as part of Twitch’s Stream Aid event.

More than $2.7million was raised in total and the 20-year-old surpassed his individual goal, with viewers donating $12,000 on his stream alone.

Speaking to the official F1 website earlier this week, Norris revealed he wouldn’t go fully bald and was still deciding on the length.

“I will still have some hair left,” he said. “I’ve ordered a shaver online and I have to wait for that to arrive.

“I don’t know what the grades are, I normally get my hair scissor-cut – I don’t get it shaved in any way.

“So, I need to figure out how much I’m willing to go. I’m not going to go completely [bald]. I’m going for 95% gone.”

In addition to his inclusion in the charity Twitch event, Norris – alongside team-mate Carlo Sainz – is also set to take a voluntary pay cut at McLaren, who became the first F1 team to furlough staff during the coronavirus pandemic.

The outbreak has forced the majority of sports to cancel or suspend events, with Formula One no exception.

The Australian Grand Prix was cancelled just two days before the race, with McLaren initially pulling out after one of their team members tested positive for the virus.

A further seven races have since been cancelled or postponed, with the Canadian Grand Prix in June also looking unlikely to take place as scheduled.