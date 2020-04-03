🔥McDonald's share Sausage and Egg McMuffin recipe so now you can make it at home🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

When McDonald’s announced it was temporarily closing its branches to help prevent coronavirus from spreading, hearts were broken everywhere.

While it was, of course, for the best, there’s no doubt that there’s been a fast food-shaped hole in our lives – and who wouldn’t love a Sausage and Egg McMuffin from the highly-acclaimed breakfast menu right about now?

Thankfully, bosses over at McDonald’s have answered our prayers, because the fast food retailer has shared its secrets on how to can recreate its iconic breakfast sandwich, all from the comfort of our own homes.

Despite the proliferation of people sharing their own DIY creations online, you can now have a go at making the real deal.

The food giant has released a recipe card showing what goes into the Sausage and Egg McMuffin, meaning you can have a go at making your very own version while you’re stuck at home.

And don’t worry if you don’t have everything to hand – the beauty of it being homemade is that you can add or remove exactly what you want.

To make your own Sausage and Egg McMuffin, you will need muffins, sausage meat, eggs, some cheese and potato if you fancy having a hash brown with it too.

You can find full instructions below.

Sausage and Egg McMuffin recipe:

Ingredients

English muffins​

75 grams sausage meat

Eggs

American cheese slice

Potato

Method

Season the sausage meat with salt and pepper, then shape into balls. Flatten to a patty shape and cook under a pre-heated grill for 6-7 minutes on each side, or as per the directions on the packet.

For the eggs, you will need a metal ring for the mould if you want that perfect McDonald’s egg. Brush some oil on the inside of the ring and place it in a small frying pan. Pour in just enough water to cover the base and bring to the boil. Crack the eggs into the ring, cover the pan and let cook for 2-3 minutes. Failing that, just fry it like normal.

Toast your muffin until golden, then assemble the sandwich by layering the patty and egg on top of the cheese.

If you fancy making a potato hash brown to go with it (and let’s face it, who wouldn’t), grate it into a bowl and break an egg into it. Season with salt and pepper and then mix. Heat some oil in a pan, place a spoonful of the mix in the pain, flatten it into shape and cook until golden brown on both sides.