mcdonald’s-offers-24-deals-in-23-days-on-the-my-mcdonald’s-app

McDonald’s is kicking off 2020 by launching their ‘Appy Days Calendar’ – 24 deals in 23 days, exclusive to the My McDonald’s App.

It launches this weekend and the first deals are seriously tempting

Saturday 4 January will see the Big Mac or Vegetable Deluxe on offer for just 99p. On Sunday you can get a free single McMuffin for breakfast. And on Monday you can try the new vegan Veggie Dippers for 99p, or a Vegetable Deluxe for 99p.

Yes, it’s January and the plan was to stop eating out – but you can’t really say no to these deals. And you deserve a new-decade treat.

The remaining 22 deals will be announced throughout January and will be accessible exclusively through the My McDonald’s App – so you will need to keep your eyes peeled and make sure the app is downloaded on your phone.

Not complete with offering a bargain breakfast, the app will also let you customise your orders and get table service in the restaurants. Fancy.

But don’t forget those pesky McDonald’s timings – and if you want to get your hands on free breakfast you need to have ordered by 11am.

‘We’re excited to offer customers 24 deals over 23 days to brighten up the month of January,’ said Ben Fox, marketing director for McDonald’s UK&I.

‘The daily deals are exclusively available through the My McDonald’s App, which also enables our customers to beat the queue, enjoy table service, customise orders and remember their favourite orders.’

