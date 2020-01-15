mcdonald’s-is-removing-three-popular-items-from-its-menu

Unfortunately for fast food lovers, McDonald’s is reportedly making some big changes to its menu this month.

The chain is said to be dropping three beloved items from its menu, including the Big Tasty with Bacon – giving customers just weeks to buy them before they’re gone for the foreseeable future.

The Big Tasty with Bacon was brought back last year as part of the company’s Christmas menu.

The Big Tasty and Big Tasty with Bacon are both going (Credit: McDonald’s)

Read more: McMuffin fans rejoice as fast-food giant McDonald’s extends its breakfast hours

But according to The Sun, it’s one of the items set to go, along with the non-bacon version.

The delicious burger features a beef patty with Emmental cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, Big Tasty sauce and, depending on which version you buy, bacon.

Also going are the restaurant’s cheese melt dippers.

The cheese dippers are also going (Credit: McDonald’s)

They likewise reappeared on the menu over the festive period, this time with a Camembert twist.

They come in fours costing £1.79, or in a larger sharebox containing 12 dippers for £4.40.

As with the Big Tasty, they’re set to disappear in a matter of weeks, although they could be gone sooner as individual restaurants won’t be restocking them.

The last item to be axed is McDonald’s spicy chicken nuggets.

The fiery variant on the staple nugget has been available since July last year, following trials in Asia and the US.

After testing them with Brits they proved to be a huge hit and McDonald’s added them to the menu on January 2.

Last chance to enjoy some spicy nuggets (Credit: McDonald’s)

Read more: It’s time to ditch the diet as McDonald’s is offering FREE FOOD throughout January

All three items will be officially axed from the McDonald’s menu on Tuesday, January 28.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.