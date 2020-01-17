mcdonald’s-is-offering-a-free-mcmuffin-this-sunday

There’s more good news for McDonald’s fans who love the restaurant’s burgers.

The fast-food chain is offering a free single McMuffin this Sunday (19.1.20).

The tasty breakfast treat is available with every hot drink ordered throughout the morning.

Download the app and get a free McMuffin (Credit: McDonald’s)

The offer is part of its Appy Days initiative, which has been running throughout January.

All McMuffin lovers have to do to claim their sausage, egg and cheese sandwich is order a hot drink between 5am and 11am via the McDonald’s app on January 19.

The app can be downloaded via either Google Play or the Apple App Store.

When customers order, they simply have to access the ‘Deals’ section when the offer is live and follow the prompts to order the hot drink of their choice on the McCafe menu.

Prices start at 79p for an espresso.

Buy a hot drink – like a latte – and get a McMuffin (Credit: McDonald’s)

Normally, a McMuffin costs £2.49.

So, there’s a potential saving of £1.70 if customers buy an espresso.

There’s also good news for non-meat eaters, too.

The cheese and egg McMuffin is also included in the deal, which normally costs £2.09.

Prices vary according to the location of the restaurant.

Other deals in the Appy Days month have included free milkshakes and Coke Zeroes.

