If January is making you a little gloomy, there’s a tasty giveaway taking place this week that’s bound to raise your spirits.

McDonald’s is giving away free bacon butties tomorrow – that’s Tuesday 14 January.

To claim the free breakfast treat, customers simply need to order a hot drink on the McDonald’s app.

The deal includes any hot drink on the McCafe menu, with prices starting at 79p for an espresso.

On a regular day, bacon butties cost £2.99, so you’re saving £2.20 – plus you get a purse-friendly drink to enjoy with your savoury freebie.

To get involved in this Tuesday treat, simply rock up to your nearest restaurant with your phone. Then bring up the McDonald’s app and scroll through to the ‘deals’ section – there you’ll find the option for the free bacon butty.

After that, follow the process for selecting your drink and check out – then when you collect your beverage you’ll get your free breakfast, too.

Sadly, the deal isn’t available on delivery – so you’ll have to get yourself to your nearest McDonald’s to get involved.

The good news is that there are 1,200 McDonald’s restaurants participating in the offer.

But it might be worth checking that your local branch is running the giveaway – as 28 venues are excluded from the deal.

It’s also one bacon butty per person – the app ensures no duplicates.

Of course, it’s worth pointing out that this giveaway is only taking place during McDonald’s breakfast hours.

Thankfully, the fast food chain extended them by half an hour last year. So, for most restaurants, this is between the hours of 00.01am and 11am.

Veggies can enjoy some deals of their own, too.

Tomorrow McDonald’s will also be giving out Veggie Dippers or a Vegetable Deluxe for 99p, through the app.

