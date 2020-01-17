mcdonald’s-in-japan-is-selling-an-‘adult-creampie’

You just popped in for an apple pie, but you went for something more tantalising instead, following your instincts and deciding to live dangerously.

Now, the cream is oozing from the inside of your treat, warmly inviting you in for more.

No, this isn’t an excerpt from an erotic fiction book read by middle aged women on the beach, but the experience of eating the new dessert released by McDonald’s in Japan.

The internet are going somewhat wild for it due to its sexual connotations rather than the taste, though, as the name has been somewhat lost in translation.

The dessert – which comes in cream cheese or chocolate flavours – is akin to an apple pie but with an indulgent cream filling. Due to this, it’s been named the ‘adult creampie’.

Anyone who’s ever been on a porn site will know what this implies, and it’s not the standard end to a meal.

McDonald’s Japan have been tweeting like mad promoting the product with the hashtag #大人のクリームパイ which translates to #adultcreampie.

Suffice to say, people have had a field day taking the mick.

Gotta love Japan, where they censor porn and have creative products names like this. — T. Mo (@t__mo__) January 12, 2020

— Skywalker ⚡ (@superliane) January 12, 2020

pic.twitter.com/NnpHbzUSyJ — MQ (@_nguynm) January 12, 2020

pic.twitter.com/8RIcep1RQe — dabigmoist (@dabigmoist599) January 16, 2020

Turn on Work Safe mode before searching for cream pie. — grungehamster23 (@rrusse23) January 15, 2020

McDonald’s in Japan have yet to reply to English speaking tweeters pointing out the faux pas.

Realistically, it’s very unlikely that they’d change the name due it translating weirdly into a completely different language. It’s not their fault our minds are all in gutter.

Many languages have words for things we can’t directly translate to English. For example, in German, you might describe the height of a small child as Dreikäsehoch, which would literally translate as ‘three cheese high’.

It’s enjoyable to be in Japan and see a sizzling pork dish be described on the menu as ‘Flare Up Pork Bastard’. This one just happens to be a bit more NSFW.

In all seriousness, the pies do seem quite tasty, and at ‎¥150 (£1.04) each, they’re also exceptional value.

You also earn points on your McDonald’s loyalty card with every creampie you purchase. That’s a win win.

