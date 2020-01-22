mcdonald’s-fans-‘can’t-wait’-as-chain-announces-plans-to-sell-pots-of-big-mac-dipping-sauce

McDonald’s fans have reacted to the news that the chain will start to sell tubs of Big Mac sauce as a dip from next month.

The tubs are set to cost 50p and will contain 50ml of the so-called Special Sauce.

The tubs will cost 50p each (Credit: McDonald’s)

It’ll launch in branches on February 12 – but staff are expecting high demand and bulk orders because the tubs are set to be on sale for a limited time only.

McDonald’s said the tubs would have a shelf life of seven days.

McDonalds are selling pots of Big Mac sauce in Feb, cannot wait to use it as a dip for me chicky nugs.

A rep for the chain told The Sun: “A limited run of the pots will go on sale and is expected to quickly sell out, with restaurant staff prepped for bulk orders and big queues.”

Big Mac Special Sauce fans are over the moon at the news (Credit McDonald’s)

The rep added: “The 50ml pots will retail for 50p each, will be available 24 hours a day, have a seven-day shelf life and when they’re gone they’re gone.”

The sauce is a mix of mayonnaise, sweet pickle relish and yellow mustard with vinegar, garlic powder, onion powder and paprika.

You can dip your chips in the sauce, too (Credit: McDonald’s)

And it’s fair to say that Special Sauce fans are pretty excited about dipping their chicken nuggets and fries into their very own pots of the stuff.

Get in. McDonalds are selling pots of Big Mac sauce in Feb, cannot wait to use it as a dip for me chicky nugs. — Curtis (@Curtis1192) January 22, 2020

Omg! I can’t actually wait! — 🐸Tracy Klein🐸 (@FrogTracy) January 22, 2020

Others said it was “about time” that McDonald’s sold the sauce in pots.

It’s about time #McDonalds #BigMacSpecialSauce — Natasha (@Natasha_Princee) January 22, 2020

