mccormick-place-to-be-turned-into-3,000-bed-hospital

by: Marcella Raymond

Posted: Mar 28, 2020 / 08: 01 AM CDT

/ Updated: Mar 28, 2020 / 08: 01 AM CDT

CHICAGO — McCormick Place is being turned into a makeshift hospital to treat COVID-19 patients.

The Army Corps of Engineers said it will have 3,000 beds and that all three halls of the convention center will be used.

Patients

will be separated by the level of care they require.

The

hospital is expected to be up and running by April 24.

A

similar facility is opening on Monday, at a convention center in New York.

