mcconnell-blasts-pelosi-for-‘shameless-game-playing’-over-impeachment

January 8, 2020 | 3: 18pm | Updated January 8, 2020 | 3: 23pm

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Wednesday rebuffed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s demand that he release the framework of President Trump’s impeachment trial before she turns over the articles, accusing her of “shameless game-playing.”

“Speaker Pelosi wanted leverage, leverage to reach in to the Senate and dictate our trial proceedings to us. Now I’ve made clear from the beginning that no such leverage exists. It is nonexistent. And yesterday we made clear it will never exist,” McConnell said during a speech on the Senate floor.

“The House Democrats’ turn is over. The Senate has made its decision.” “There will be no haggling with the House over Senate procedure,” the Kentucky Republican said.

McConnell announced on Tuesday that he has enough Republican votes to begin the trial without calling witnesses, one of the critical demands made by Democrats.

Pelosi has been holding up the impeachment articles – charging Trump with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress – since the Democratic-controlled House approved them on Dec. 18 because she wants him release details of what the trial would look like.

She told reporters on Wednesday that she won’t name House impeachment managers until McConnell releases the rules for how the trial will be conducted.

Nancy Pelosi and Mitch McConnell Getty Images

“We are waiting to see what the terms are,” Pelosi said. “As I said from the beginning, how we choose our managers depends on what the arena … we are going into.”

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said if Republicans do not allow witnesses to testify Americans will perceive their efforts as a “coverup.”

“If the Senate fails to hold a fair hearing of those charges, if one party, the president’s party, decides to rush through a trial without hearing all the facts, witnesses and documents, it won’t just be the verdict of history that falls heavy on their shoulders,” he said in remarks on the Senate floor.

“The American people in the here-and-now will pass a harsh judgment on senators who participated in a coverup for the president.”

Democrats have sought the testimony of former national security adviser John Bolton and acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney because the two have direct knowledge of Trump’s July phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in which he leveraged military aid for an investigation into political rival Joe Biden.

Bolton on Monday said he would appear in the Senate if subpoenaed.

McConnell, in his Senate speech, referred to comments made by three Democratic senators that they would like to see the trial begin.

“My Democratic friends are losing patience,” McConnell said.

With Post wires