mcc-back-five-day-test-matches-following icc-proposal-to-reduce-long-form-game-to-just-four-days

The MCC Cricket committee and MCC World Cricket committee both believe Test cricket should continue to be played over five days.

The ICC has raised the idea of Tests being shortened from five days to four but the MCC, following a recent meeting, has laid out their stance on the future of Test cricket.

A statement read: “MMC has noted the recent discussion regarding the future of Test cricket and the ICC’s desire to debate the introduction of four-day Test cricket to replace the current five-day format in the World Test Championship from 2023.

“The MCC Cricket committee and MCC World Cricket committee have recently discussed the issue and although they can see some benefits that four-day Test cricket could bring, both committees believe that Test cricket should continue to be played over five days.”

Five-day Tests have been set since 1979 and some of the format’s most thrilling finishes – including the draw at the Oval which sealed England’s historic 2005 Ashes win and the recent win over South Africa in Cape Town – have been played out on the final day.