mayur-verma-on-devoleena-sidnaaz-feud:-‘shehnaz-gill-is-extremely-upset-with-the-whole-controversy’

|

Published: Saturday, April 4, 2020, 22: 32 [IST]

Devoleena Bhattacharjee recently stated that Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaz Gill have no chemistry whatsoever in their romantic music video, Bhula Dunga. This led to Shehnaz’s fans relentlessly trolling and bullying the actress. The entire controversy just kept getting bigger with each passing day. However, Shehnaz Gill has kept mum throughout the episode leading to a lot of speculation. And now, Shehnaz’s Mujhse Shaadi Karoge contestant and friend, Mayur Verma has come out in support of the singer-model. He said, “Shehnaaz and Shahbaaz (her brother) are extremely upset with the whole controversy. But there is a reason they are not speaking up which is the current situation in our country and worldwide. During Bigg Boss as well, Devoleena tried to put Shehnaaz down and she is repeating that now. But we have decided, Shahbaaz and I will come out together to address the whole matter, soon.” Mayur then went on to question Devoleena’s motives in the whole controversy by adding, “After talking about Shehnaaz and Sidharth’s chemistry, Devoleena herself wants to do a music video with Sidharth and claims that they would have a better chemistry as both had some cozy moments inside the Bigg Boss house. All this just shows the kind of double standards she has. She is just trying to increase her followers and get limelight by all this.” He finally concluded by stating that the user who abused Devoleena’s mother could be a ‘fake’ Shehnaz fan. “The audio clip which she (Devoleena) has shared has been made by her fan only. What proof does she have that it was a Sidnaaz fan? It just take two minutes to create a Twitter account. Kya pata usi ke kisi fan ne vo banake ise de diya ho, to pump up the matter.” (sic) ALSO READ: Devoleena Bhattacharjee: ‘Shehnaz Gill’s Fans Used Nasty Language And Abused My Mother ALSO READ: Sidharth & Shehnaz’s Fans Slam Devoleena For Disapproving SidNaaz’s Chemistry; Actress Hits Back