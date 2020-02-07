Mayor says Arnold will look for solutions after residents protest bus service cancellation

Juanita Dandridge of Florissant boards an OATS bus with the help of driver Tom Connors, on Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2016 after she spending the morning socializing and having lunch at the temporary location for the senior center at John Calvin Presbyterian Church in Bridgeton. Photo by Huy Mach, hmach@post-dispatch.com

photos by Huy Mach •

ARNOLD — Residents lined up in City Hall on Thursday night to share stories of how a 10-year-old bus service, Jeffco Express, has impacted their lives, and how its cancellation Friday will affect them.“When you’re used to getting in your car like you guys do and drive and do what you want to do wherever you want to go, do what you want to do for as long as you want to do it, someone comes along and says you can’t do that anymore, you really are thankful for that bus,” said Veda Rose, 74, of Arnold. “You keep looking at it as the older people, the elderly. But it’s not just the elderly. On our bus we have three or four young people who need that bus.”The City Council voted Dec. 19 to stop subsidizing the bus service, which has served elderly, disabled and low-income residents.Most of the money to operate the buses has come from federal and local grants, with the city making up the difference. The federal government has paid half the cost, money the city will lose if it can’t come up with the other half. In previous years, the city never had to provide more than 40% of the money, and in some years, less than 2%, thanks to continuous grants from the local Jefferson Foundation.But the foundation awarded $100,000 in 2019, less than half of what it has given in previous years, leaving the city to fund a bigger portion.In 2019, the bus service provided about 6,000 one-way trips, including over 2,000 trips for disabled persons and nearly 200 trips for medical reasons. That’s according to data provided at the meeting by the Jefferson County Community Partnership, the service’s previous administrator.OATS Transit, which has always operated the buses, took over administration from the JCCP in December.Councilman Vern Sullivan said in an interview Wednesday night that the council was exploring ways to provide the bus service that would be less expensive for the city.Arnold Mayor Ron Counts attended Thursday’s meeting and said he and the council would discuss public transportation options in the next work session, which is planned for Feb. 13.“Maybe we can come up with something, I don’t know. I do know that we’re kind of under the gun because of the federal side,” the mayor said. “I’ll put it on the agenda and our council will have a chance to discuss it and maybe discuss some of the options and see if there is any other possibility that council leaders agree to.”Bill Knitting, who runs the city’s commission on aging and disabilities, said the Arnold route of JeffCo Express being canceled is devastating considering the city is the only municipality in Missouri to be given “age friendly” accolades by the World Health Organization (WHO) and AARP.“I believe tonight they heard from a number of individuals speaking and took us seriously,” Knitting said.“Right now OATS is willing to work with us as well and hopefully all the residents that have come and spoken will have an opportunity to get to their shopping and get to their medical appointments and get to their jobs.”Until a solution is found, riders can continue to use the bus service but will have to call two days ahead and live within a mile of a bus stop to be picked up from their home.

St. Louis Post-DispatchShake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by online news editor Mandy St. Amand.

The closures include one on Interstate 255 that will last until mid-June; in downtown St. Louis, five ramps will close permanently.

Snow is expected Wednesday, and the National Weather Service says the area could see one to three inches.

Lee E. Lett, of Farmington, died Sunday night after being hit by two different vehicles, including one that left the scene.

Snow is expected Wednesday, and the National Weather Service says the area could see one to three inches.

Residents are advised to boil water for at least three minutes and then cooling it before drinking, cooking or giving it to pets.

It was another wintry mix that produced little snow but proved disruptive for motorists, flights and others.

It was another wintry mix that produced little snow but proved disruptive for motorists, flights and others.

Lee E. Lett, of Farmington, died Sunday night after being hit by two different vehicles, including one that left the scene.

St. Louis reached a record high of 69 degrees on Sunday afternoon.

Land between 20th and 22nd street has been designated as the city’s new soccer stadium district.

Juanita Dandridge of Florissant boards an OATS bus with the help of driver Tom Connors, on Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2016 after she spending the morning socializing and having lunch at the temporary location for the senior center at John Calvin Presbyterian Church in Bridgeton. Photo by Huy Mach, hmach@post-dispatch.com