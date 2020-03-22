mayank-agarwal,-r-sridhar-give-fans-workout-goals-from-your-home

Mayank Agarwal was seen doing some weight training exercises. © Twitter

India Test opener Mayank Agarwal is taking advantage of his time aware of workout routines as gyms remain closed in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Agarwal posted some pictures of him training in the lawn area and in the home, doing weight training exercises. “#TeamIndia opener @mayankcricket giving us workout goals from your home,” the BCCI said in a tweet with the photos. India’s fielding coach R Sridhar was also seen giving his boys fitness tips from your home.