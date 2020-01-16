maya-jama-too-blessed-to-be-stressed-as-she-parties-in-paris-as-stormzy-pours-heart-out

Maya Jama was looking to be having the time of her life on Thursday as she partied in Paris, a day after Stormzy poured his heart out about their breakup.

Living it up in the French capital, the Radio 1 presenter donned a bright pink top as she posed for a selfie in her Instagram stories – clearly way too blessed to be stressed about what was going on in her ex’s interviews.

Before she headed to a party in the evening, she was seen getting her hair and make-up done, before cheersing a round of cocktails with her girlfriends.

Tis a charmed life, this one.

Maya – who split with Stormzy in August last year after four years together – is yet to address her ex’s latest interview, in which he stated he wanted to marry The Circle star and have her children.

Judging by her social media videos, she’s not about to address it anytime soon.

Well, with words, anyway – if the videos could shed any light on her feels, we have to say this queen is caring not of any personal drama.

It comes after the rapper insisted he didn’t cheat, having previously poured his heart out in his release Lessons following their split last year.

Now, speaking to Charlamagne Tha God in a YouTube interview, Stormzy branded the TV presenter a ‘star girl’ and ‘an amazing woman’ as he addressed their public breakup.

Asked by the Breakfast Show host whether there was hope for a reconciliation, Stormzy admitted while he wanted it, he wasn’t sure it was on the cards just yet.

‘I would love for that to happen, but I don’t know…I would love to be the man who she…I would love to do all the things that make it work,’ he said. ‘I want to marry her, I want to have her children. All of that.’

Stormzy, 26, and Maya, 25, started dating in January 2015 after meeting in October 2014, before they split in August last year. On his recent album, Heavy Is The Head, Stormzy rapped about their split and his feelings towards it on song Lessons.

Speaking about his tune, the star revealed: ‘I really needed to say all that, I needed to do all that, and get this off my chest…but more importantly, because we had a public relationship and public breakup…it was more so to take the bullet that I deserved and take the brunt of it.’





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Stormzy has had it with people mocking him for ‘stuttering’ interview after Maya Jama confession

MORE: Stormzy addresses Maya Jama and Jorja Smith cheating claims after emotional confessional





