maya-jama-parties-at-baftas-bash-as-she-jets-in-from-paris-after-hanging-out-with-stormzy’s-sister

Maya Jama couldn’t take the smile off her face as she partied the night away at the Vanity Fair Bafta Rising Star pre party, joining the likes of Vick Hope, Ella Eyre and Edith Bowman.

The radio presenter looked stunning at the bash, which took place at The Standard in London Wednesday.

Her evening look was made up of a sin-tight red snakeskin-print dress with a high collar, and a dramatic long ponytail that trailed down to her hips.

She teamed this up with heels, a matching handbag, and a carefree attitude.

Maya, 25, shared video of herself getting ready for the night on Instagram as her minimal makeup look came together.

Staging a mini fashion show she modelled her dress and flicked her extra-long hair in a jokey clip on her Stories.

She also posted clips of herself enjoying her night with her friends before heading back to her hotel room barefoot holding her shoes in one hand. We’ve all been there, girl.

Also at the party were the likes of Tamzin Outhwaite, Luke Evans and Zoe Hardman.

TV presenter Vic looked chic in a short black patterned dress with a long train at the side, while Edith went for boho chic in a green dress with large sleeves and a high neck.

Singer Ella went for an animal theme like Maya, rocking a zebra print dress with long sleeves that extended over her arms into gloves.

It comes after she jetted off to Paris to attend events during Fashion Week bumped into her ex Stormzy’s sister, Rachael Anson, who was on the decks in the DJ booth at the Clarks Originals party.

Clearly there were no hard feelings between the ladies as they happily posed together smiling in the snap posted on their Instagram pages.

Maya and rapper Stormzy, 26, split last year after four years together, with Maya moving out of the home they shared.

While Maya let her hair down, the Shut Up rapper didn’t appear to be taking their split well as he struggled through a recent performance of his track Lessons, which he wrote about their relationship, at the Rose Theatre in Kingston Upon Thames.

He stumbled on the line: ‘I done the dirt and then I figured that you’ll dig it out,’ before asking the audience to ‘help [him] out’.





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Victoria Derbyshire declares ‘I’m still here’ in defiant statement as BBC axes show after five years

MORE: Rylan Clark-Neal reveals Tiffany Pollard caused even more chaos and confusion for Big Brother bosses during David’s dead in backstage mayhem





