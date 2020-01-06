maya-jama-looks-unbothered-on-night-out-after-wiley-drags-her-name-into-stormzy-feud

Maya Jama looked as though she had no cares in the world tonight as she headed for a night out, just hours after she was dragged into the bitter feud between her ex Stormzy and grime star Wiley.

After enjoying a quiet swim earlier in the day, the BBC Radio 1 presenter assembled her glam squad and got ready to attend the London Fashion Week Men’s GQ Dinner on Monday evening.

Once dolled up in a strapless pink satin dress, Maya headed to the event at London’s Berners Tavern in Fitzrovia where she rubbed shoulders with the likes of Roman Kemp, Demot O’Leary, Professor Green, David Gandy and Alexa Chung.

At one point, Maya even managed to persuade X Factor judge Dermot into dancing for her Instagram story.

Clearly the 25-year-old presenter isn’t worrying about the storm brewing between her former boyfriend Stormzy and Wiley.

The rappers are currently embroiled in a nasty feud after Wiley, 40, criticised Stormz for collaborating with Ed Sheeran on the grime track Take Me Back To London.

Wiley raised the bar when he dropped the diss track Eediyat Skengman (Stormzy Send), in which he name-drops Maya.

However, he didn’t take shots at Maya and mentioned her only to say he wouldn’t be mentioning her.

We kid you not.

Wiley raps: ‘I ain’t gonna chat any st about Maya, she’s cool / so we ain’t gonna do the whole Maya ting.’

Stormzy, 26, refused to stay silent and clapped back hours later with his own diss track Disappointed.

Calling out Wiley’s family, the Vossi Bop rapper says: ‘I came to your show, and moved to your brother in front of your dad.

‘Your old man just stood there pissed / I said pops, why you look so sad? Then you brought me out on stage right after, You fg pk.

‘Go and back your bro before you sk my dk / About sk your mum, I soon bust your lip.’

It’s the second time in as many months that Maya’s been mentioned on a track after Stormzy wrote the track Lessons about their relationship and split last year.

The pair had dated for four years before ending their relationship in August.





