max-allegri-wants-to-replace-ole-gunnar-solskjaer-as-manchester-united-manager-after-snubbing-arsenal-interest

Massimiliano Allegri is holding out for the Manchester United job and hopes that will be the role that sees him return to management.

The Italian coach left Juventus at the end of last season and has been out of work since, although that is not down to a lack of interest in his services.

The 52-year-old has been linked with a host of big clubs since he left the Serie A champions, but has rebuffed approaches as he enjoys time away from the game.

The Daily Mail report that Arsenal were one of the clubs to hold an interest in employing Allegri as they searched for a replacement for Unai Emery in December.

However, they were snubbed by the coach, as he has his sights set on the top job at Old Trafford and he would be ready to take the role should Ole Gunnar Solskjaer be sacked during this season or in the summer.

Former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino is reportedly holding a similar mindset and would be very interested in replacing Solskjaer should the role become vacant.

Allegri confirmed that he has been studying English and that he is making good progress with the language, telling ESPN: ‘I am taking lessons here in Milan. I manage to speak quite well. I find the listening part a bit more difficult.

‘If I’m talking to someone who helps me out by speaking a little slower then I understand. I watch films [in English] and if I read something in English I understand it fine.’

However, in the same breath he did explicitly say that he would not be returning to management before the end of the season.

When asked about his return date, he replied: ‘In June. I don’t know if you can call it a sabbatical or not. Giovanni [Branchini] and I immediately came to that decision.

‘As soon as the relationship with Juventus came to an end the decision was to take a year out.

‘I had 18 years as a player and I’ve been in coaching for 16. I stopped this year after 34. I’m happy.

‘I have a chance to reflect, go and talk to people, do things in my private life that I’m passionate about like going to the theatre, some art exhibitions, reading books.

‘Next year will be an important year. Important for the choice I end up making and the need to be prepared for it.’

Pochettino remains the clear bookmakers’ favourite to be the next Manchester United manager, although Solskjaer does not appear in immediate danger of being sacked.

