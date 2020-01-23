maurizio-sarri-praises-cristiano-ronaldo’s-mother-after-juventus-beat-roma

Maurizio Sarri praised Cristiano Ronaldo’s mother after Juventus beat Roma in the Coppa Italia on Wednesday evening.

Ronaldo scored Juve’s opener with an excellent left-footed finish before Rodrigo Bentancur and Leonardo Bonucci found the net to put Sarri’s side 3-0 ahead.

Gianluigi Buffon’s own goal gave Roma a glimmer of hope but it wasn’t enough and Juve will now face either AC Milan or Torino in the semi-finals.

After the match, Sarri admitted he found it difficult to find a flaw in Ronaldo’s game and could only praise the forward’s mother Maria Dolores dos Santos Aveiro for ‘creating such a specimen’.

‘Ronaldo is in extraordinary physical and mental condition, scoring with remarkable consistency,’ Sarri told Rai Sport after the match.

‘On an individual level, I don’t see what Ronaldo could improve. Perhaps in some defensive moments.

‘I cannot take credit for Ronaldo’s current form, you can only give credit to his mother for creating such a specimen.’





