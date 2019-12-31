matthew-perry-has-been-‘secretly-dating-mystery-woman-for-months’

Matthew Perry has been ‘secretly dating talent manager Molly Hurwitz for months’ and even spent Christmas with her.

The Friends star is believed to be dating talent manager and producer Molly who appeared to have confirmed the relationship on Instagram when she spent Christmas with him.

The 50-year-old was spotted leaving an Italian restaurant in West Hollywood with the ‘mystery brunette’.

An insider told Sun Online that the producer has been a ‘huge support’ to Matthew who previously struggled with drugs and alcohol.

They revealed: ‘Molly has been seeing Matthew for months, they mix in the same circles and she’s originally from New York where they have spent time together.

‘She has a very quirky sense of humour and they hit it off immediately. Molly is not interested in fame and she rarely parties, she’s been great for Matthew.

The source continued: ‘They have kept the relationship a secret but things are getting more serious.

‘They spent Christmas Day together with friends at his penthouse, exchanging gifts and watching Elf on his large cinema screen.’

28-year-old Molly posted about her Matthew on Instagram alongside a snap possibly taken at his penthouse in Century City, Los Angeles.

She captioned her post on her private account: ‘According to my parents’ custody agreement, my mother was not allowed to have a Christmas tree.

‘Fortunately, there’s no such agreement for a daughter’s boyfriend, so Hurwitz gets a treeeeeeee!!!’

Meanwhile, we recently found out Matthew was ‘in love’ with co-star Courteney Cox, who played his on-screen wife Monica.

Monica Geller and Chandler Bing walked off into the sunset – well, Westchester – at the end of Friends, happily married and parents to newborn twins.

A source told Us Weekly: ‘Matthew’s always been in love with her.

‘Matthew has never fully been able to get over her.’

Interesting, as that would mean they have to get together in real life to make fans like us happy.

Right?

Metro.co.uk have contacted reps for comment.





