matthew-morrison’s-‘porno-‘stache’-on-the-greatest-dancer-explained

The Greatest Dancer is bringing back a lot of fave things to our TV screens this weekend – and despite our better judgement, Matthew Morrison’s porno ‘tache is one of them.

Matthew has been baffling people for months about why he decided to opt in on the handlebar lip fuzz, with even his fellow judges unable to resist a dig as he returns as dance captain this series.

But as it turns out, it was there for a reason.

At the time of filming the auditions phase back in early November, Matthew was contractually obligated to keep his crumb catcher in place.

Coming over just for the auditions phase, he was still in the middle of filming the final episode of American Horror Story’s latest season, AHS 1984.

In the series, he was playing porn star Trevor, whose moustache was known to be as big as his… ahem “personality”.

For continuity reasons, they couldn’t replace it with a fake, and as filming hadn’t wrapped, the facial fur remained.

(We still can’t explain why he leaned into it so much and bought a Sgt Pepper style jacket to head out and support Kevin McHale on X Factor: Celebrity though.)

So, as a result we were blessed with quite possibly the most baffling comeback into fashion we’ve seen since crocs.

And what’s worse is we actually kind of love it now.

Unfortunately though, nothing gold can stay and Matthew has now taken a razor to his beautiful broom (we’re running out of these) once and for all.

Returning to the UK in December bare-faced and back to normal, we now only have the memories – and all the photos on the internet that will live on forever.

At least Oti, Cheryl and Todrick get a solid three weeks’ worth of joked out of it for us though!

The Greatest Dancer continues Saturdays from 7pm on BBC One.





