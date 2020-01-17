matthew-mcconaughey’s-mum,-88,-is-going-on-a-date-with-hugh-grant’s-91-year-old-dad

If the whole acting thing goes south for Matthew McConaughey, he could always turn to matchmaking.

The 50-year-old has revealed that his mother Mary, 88, is going on a date with his The Gentleman co-star Hugh Grant’s father James, 91, and we are seriously shipping this couple.

It all started when during an interview with Mashable last month, Hugh, 57, suggested that they set up their parents.

The Love Actually star said: ‘Would your 87-year-old mother like a nice, 91-year-old Englishman?’

Matthew said: ‘Pop moved on in ’92, and then her second man of 19 years just moved on two years ago, so she’s single and vital.’

And McConaughey has given an update on the situation, saying that the wheels are in motion on a possible romance.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, the Dallas Buyers Club star said: ‘His father’s 91, my mother’s 88.

‘Next week, they’re supposed to meet, and we probably won’t see them for the rest of the night.’

As Hugh joked that the relationship would be ‘red hot’, Matthew mused about setting up a matchmaking service for the ‘over 85’.

Hey, there’s a market.

Hugh’s father James, a painter and former officer in the Seaforth Highlanders, was widowed in 2001 when his wife Fynvola died of pancreatic cancer.

Matthew’s parents married each other three times, divorcing each other twice, before his dad Jim’s passing in 1992.

Speaking about his mum previously, Matthew, who has three children with wife Camila Alves, said his mum still has dreams of Hollywood stardom.

Speaking on The Graham Norton Show, the True Detective actor said that Mary always visits him on set, explaining: ‘She says it’s because she wants to see me, but I always say, “If I was an accountant in Chicago would you want to see me as often!” She just wants to get into the movies and she is persistent.

‘She is 86 and her pitch is always to re-make The Graduate, with her as the Anne Bancroft character and me as Dustin Hoffman’s character. She thinks it would work and is no big deal. There’s Freudian stuff in there!’

Matthew and Hugh are currently starring alongside each other in Guy Ritchie’s The Gentlemen.





