🔥Matt Lucas drops Thank you Baked Potato music video to raise money for NHS staff fighting coronavirus🔥

Matt Lucas has finally dropped the music video for his Baked Potato Song.

The comedian, 46, recreated a 20-year-old comedy track to help promote public health advice in light of the coronavirus crisis.

A clip of him singing the tune, which he shared on Twitter last week, racked up millions of views within days – inspiring the Little Britain star to release it as a single to raise money for NHS workers.

The song itself will be available to buy and download on Friday, but the video is already free to watch on YouTube.

Lucas first duetted with the root vegetable on comedy quiz show Shooting Stars, where the singing spud delivered some handy words of advice, including: “Do be early, don’t be late” and “Always eat what’s on your plate”.

His new version is more topical in content, featuring the lyrics: “Wash your hands, stay indoors, thank you baked potato. Only go to grocery stores, thank you baked potato.”

All proceeds raised from sales of the track will go to FeedNHS, an initiative set up to raise £1million to provide 6,000 meals per day for critical care staff in London hospitals.

The fundraiser comes as the Standard works with the Felix Project to feed vulnerable Londoners, old and young, through its Food For London Now campaign.

Lucas promoted the new single on The One Show on Thursday, during which he also hinted at a Little Britain reunion.

Appearing on the BBC programme via video link from his home, he revealed that he and David Walliams, 48, had discussed reviving their comedy show with Netflix.

He told hosts Alex Jones and Amol Rajan: “(Walliams and I) message each other most days and send each other those silly memes that everybody sends.

“We are getting on well and we are thinking about what we can do with Little Britain.

“But we don’t know what it will be. Could it be a podcast? Could it be a series on TV? Could it be a stage show?”

Little Britain began as a radio show in 2000 and moved to TV in 2003, running for three series.