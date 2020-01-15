matt-hanock:-staff-must-be-‘more-robust’-in-kicking-out-non-emergency-patients-from-a&e

A&E staff should be “more robust” in kicking non-emergency patients out of waiting rooms, Matt Hancock has said.

The Health and Social Care Secretary said patients who do not need urgent hospital care should be sent to their GP or a walk-in centre instead.

It follows the NHS’s worst ever A&E waiting time performance this winter.

Mr Hancock signalled the flagship four-hour target by which 95 per cent of patients should be admitted, transferred or discharged will be scrapped, to be replaced with a “clinically relevant” standard.

Speaking on Talk Radio, he said the target incentivised managers to needlessly admit patients who then stay overnight.

But he added that pressure on hospitals could be eased if patients turned up to the right service in the first place.

“If people ship up to A&E and they don’t need to be there, I’m asking the NHS to be more robust in saying go to your GP, or go to your walk-in centre round the corner.It’s about having the right treatment in the right place,” Mr Hancock said.

He added that medical advances had made the four-hour target inappropriate in many cases. “Targets have to be clinically appropriate.

“The four-hour target in A&E, which is often taken as the top way of measuring what’s going on in hospitals – the problem with that target is that, increasingly, people can be treated on the same day and able to go home.”