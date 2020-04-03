🔥Matt Hancock urges private companies to back testing goal of 100,000m per day as he admits 'huge amount of work' needed to get there🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

The Health Secretary has called for backing from private bodies to hit the 100,000 per day coronavirus testing goal.

Matt Hancock said yesterday that the Government hoped to ramp up to that figure, conceding that numbers had not reached the level of other nations due to a lack of test infrastructure from the outset of the outbreak.

Today, he said institutions that can assist will need to throw their weight behind the target for it to be met.

“We need to bring companies, private organisations, the universities all need to bring their testing capabilities to bear on this. Britain didn’t go into this crisis with a big testing industry,” he told Sky.

Pressed by the BBC on the testing goal, he was asked if he can guarantee 100,000 tests a day will happen by the end of April.

To this he said: “Yes, it’s got to happen.”

He added: “I’ve got a plan to get us there. I’ve set it as a goal. It absolutely is what the nation needs.”

However, he conceded a “huge amount of work” is still needed to get there.

He said: “One of the things I tried to do yesterday was set out just some of the real-world challenges that there are. There are barriers, there will be bumps in the road and some of this is going to be very difficult.”

It comes after the Government faced immense pressure to up testing levels, with calls for frontline care and NHS staff in particular to receive assessments.

The PM, reacting to the backlash, promised to up the ante on testing and said it would be key to “unlocking the puzzle” of the outbreak.