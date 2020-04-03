🔥Matt Hancock orders Brits never to break coronavirus lockdown during weekend heatwave: If we relax our discipline people will die🔥

The most recent headlines in your inbox

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has begged Britons to remain in the home this weekend because the UK is defined for a mini-heatwave.

Mr Hancock told a press conference at Downing Street: “We cannot relax our discipline now, if we do people shall die. This advice isn’t a request it really is an instruction, stay in the home, save lives.”

Ruth May, chief nurse at Nightingale Hospital, asked Britons to keep in mind both registered nurses who’ve died when deciding whether to venture out this weekend.

It comes because the Department of Health confirmed 684 more folks have died in hospital after testing positive for coronavirus, bringing the full total deaths in the united kingdom to 3,605.

