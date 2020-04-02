🔥Matt Hancock bids to fix coronavirus tests fiasco with five-point plan for 100,000 a day🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

A five-point plan to “press the accelerator” on coronavirus testing and reach 100,000 tests a day was ordered by Health Secretary Matt Hancock today.

Responding to criticism of the slow pace of testing so far, the Government will go all out to bring on board commercial labs, research institutes and inventors to create brand new testing machines.

Returning to the frontline of the battle against Covid-19 from a week of self-isolation after catching the disease himself, Mr Hancock called meetings with the heads of the NHS, Public Health England and other bodies engaged in the plan.

“I’ll be pressing the accelerator,” the Health Secretary told allies. Sources stressed that testing was already at record levels for the UK in any pandemic, but it would now “go further and faster”.

The five point plan includes:

Accelerating the current in-house testing run by Public Health England to ensure it hits a target of 25,000 tests a day of patients and key NHS staff by the middle of this month. Earlier this week the Government suggested it might take until the end of the month or even May. The scheme has been criticised because only about 8,000 patients have been tested daily out of a current capacity of 12,500, meaning thousands of tests have been wasted.

A big push to harness the private sector by buying up commercial swab tests along with using hospital and research sector labs to process the results. Professor Paul Cosford, of PHE, said it “will give us another 100,000 or more tests a day” over coming weeks.

Rolling out millions of the new antibody tests for immunity, first revealed in the Standard last month. The Department of Health has bought options on 17 million tests, including pregnancy test-style sticks that give a result in just 15 minutes. However, testing and validation of the kits is still under way.

A giant survey of the population has now started, with thousands of people per day tested for antibodies indicating that they have had the disease, to create a giant database mapping the way the virus spread through the UK.

A call-out was made last night by Mr Hancock in a conference call with manufacturers, inventors and commercial developers asking them to urgently create a major UK diagnostic capability to match the well-established German capability, mirroring the successful appeal to industry to make new ventilators.

Among signs of the plan getting under way, the world renowned Francis Crick Institute, Europe’s largest biomedical research centre, in King’s Cross, announced it was switching its laboratories to test for coronavirus in frontline NHS staff.

It will conduct 500 tests a day from next week under a partnership with University College London Hospitals, with the aim of ramping this up to 2,000 a day and expanding to other hospitals.

At the same time Addenbrooke’s hospital, in Cambridge, began testing bedside machines converted from HIV testing apparatus that can determine within 90 minutes whether patients have Covid-19.

Ministers are desperate to regain a grip after headlines denouncing testing figures so far as a “shambles” and “fiasco”. The number of positive tests for Covid-19 was expected to surge past 30,000 this afternoon, but possibly hundreds of thousands are undiagnosed in the community.

Boris Johnson issued a video saying testing is “the way” to solve the crisis. However, there were mixed messages as a deputy chief medical officer said testing was a “side issue” and social distancing measures was he real key to tackling the virus. Professor Cosford, emeritus medical director of PHE, admitted “everybody involved is frustrated” by the low number of tests being carried out.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain he said the Office for Life Sciences is working with universities and industries “which will give us another 100,00 or more tests a day. That work is ongoing.”

A survey revealed today that businesses are fast running out of cash, with nearly a fifth warning they have only enough left to tide them over for another month.

Polling by the British Chambers of Commerce found that a further 44 per cent have sufficient reserves for one to three months. The same proportion expect to put at least half their workforce on furlough leave in the next week, while 32 per cent said they will suspend between 75 per cent and 100 percent of their staff.

Richard Burge, chief executive of London Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said: “With cashflow running out, many have no choice but to furlough staff, while juggling other tough choices to cut outgoings in order to stop themselves going to the wall.

“At the London Chamber we are hearing from members who are yet to be able to access the government-funded business interruption loan via the bank, and who cannot get access to interim bank finance on low interest or appropriate terms either. The government money simply isn’t flowing fast enough down the chain.

“Banks must demonstrate that they are serving the national cause. And those organisations who represent London’s financial institutions must call them out for not doing enough. This includes the City of London Corporation. I want to see the chairman of the policy and resources committee and Lord Mayor demonstrating that they recognise that London and the entire nation’s economy depends on the support and swift actions of those in the capital’s financial sector.”