maths-teacher-kissed-girl,-11,-after-getting-new-job-despite-being-banned

A disgraced maths teacher kissed an 11-year-old pupil and told another she was ‘gorgeous’ after landing a new job despite being banned from working in schools.

Tariq Qureshi, 59, was already prohibited from teaching for three years after he stroked one’s girl arm, told other pupils he had fallen in love with her and said he was getting a divorce from his wife.

He was hauled before a Professional Conduct Panel in February 2013 where the tribunal was told he tickled a pupil on the waist when she was locked inside a classroom with him at St Catherine’s Academy in Bolton.

One teaching assistant claimed Qureshi made reference to an icon flickering on a computer screen by saying to a girl, aged about 13: ‘I wish it was you flashing there.’

Other St Catherine’s pupils complained that he called them ‘darling’, slapped them on the back of the legs with a ruler and played a sexual music video to a Year 8 class.

The string of inappropriate behaviour came to light in 2013 and led to a three year ban which Mr Quershi was told would only be lifted if he could persuade a panel he was fit to teach again.

However, he defied those instructions and successfully landed a job at another school in Stockport, Greater Manchester, in 2018.

The secondary school, who did not appear to make the proper checks when he applied, knew nothing about his background.

Minshull Crown Court heard that he did little to change his behaviour and focused attention on two pupils in particular, referred to in the case as Pupil A and Pupil B.

Prosecutor Robert Smith told the hearing: ‘He would tell Pupil A that she was gorgeous and was his favourite and made his day.

‘This progressed to kissing her on the head and hugging her as she left the classroom. On one occasions he took hold of Pupil A’s face and on another sent a postcard to her home telling her what a wonderful student she was.

‘Sometimes when Pupil A was working at her desk and pointing to a passage in a text book, the defendant would put his hand on her hand and hold it there.

‘On more than one occasion, when at Pupil A’s desk talking to her about work she had been set, the defendant put his hand on her leg and stroked it. He would also go and sit with the girls at lunch time.’

Qureshi, a father-of-two from Salford, gave a prepared statement to police when he was quizzed in January, saying he was trying to ‘motivate the pupils by telling them how unique they were.’

He initially faced five charges of sexual assault but walked free with a 12 month community order after prosecutors accepted his guilty pleas to the lesser offences of common assault.

Qureshi denied being motivated by a sexual interest in children, which the prosecution accepted, and said in his mitigation that no work was done with him to address what boundaries he had crossed in his previous job or what affect his behaviour had on pupils.

But sentencing Judge Bernadette Baxter told Qureshi he knew ‘exactly what he was doing’ and branded his behaviour ‘entitled’.

He said: ‘You knew you were making this girl feel uncomfortable and behaving in inappropriate way as her teacher – albeit you say you were motivated by your desire to encourage the child in her learning. It made her feel uncomfortable in the extreme, you are to blame for that.

‘You are a middle-aged man who has led a productive life, sadly the career you have pursued is now at an end as a result of this conviction.’