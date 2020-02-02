match-of-the-day-time,-highlights,-live-stream,-presenters-and-running-order-tonight

Liverpool’s march towards a first Premier League title quickened on Saturday thanks to 4-0 win over Southampton at Anfield.

With Manchester City playing at Tottenham on Sunday, Liverpool increased the gap at the top to a staggering 22 points.

Earlier in the day, Leicester City and Chelsea – in third and fourth – drew 2-2 as the battle for the final Champions League spots took another stumble.

At the other end of the table, stranded Norwich City drew 0-0 at Newcastle while 19th-placed Watford were left crestfallen after Everton fought from two goals down at Vicarage Road to win 3-2 despite playing the last 20 minutes with 10 men.

West Ham United dropped into the bottom three after Brighton & Hove Albion recovered from 3-1 down to earn a 3-3 draw, while Aston Villa are teetering above the drop zone after a 2-1 defeat at Bournemouth, who played most of the second half a man down.

Here’s how MOTD looks tonight…

Match of the Day running order

1

Liverpool vs Southampton

2

Watford vs Everton

3

West Ham vs Brighton

4

Bournemouth vs Aston Villa

5

Leicester vs Chelsea

6

Crystal Palace vs Sheffield United

7

Manchester United vs Wolves

8

Newcastle vs Norwich

Presenters and pundits

Gary Lineker will present tonight’s show along with analysis from pundits Alan Shearer and Ian Wright.

How to watch Match of the Day tonight

TV highlights will be shown live on BBC One at 10:25pm GMT tonight, and again at 7:25am on Sunday morning.

Viewers with a TV licence can live stream Match of the Day online via the BBC iPlayer from 10.25pm GMT tonight.

When is Match of the Day 2 on?

Sunday’s fixtures – Burnley vs Arsenal and Tottenham vs Manchester City – will be shown on MOTD2 on BBC One at 10pm GMT tomorrow, along with all the weekend’s top-flight goals and action.

Mark Chapman will present MOTD2, with analysis from pundits Jermaine Jenas and Micah Richards.

Additional reporting by Reuters.