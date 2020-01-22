For those with a partner prone to snoring, bedtime can be the single most stressful time of the day.

You lie there, wide awake, seemingly for hours, as your other half starts heavy breathing – something which more often that not turns into farmyard-like snoring.

Goodbye beauty sleep!

Matalan’s anti-snore pillow has saved one woman’s marriage – and her husband’s life (Credit Matalan)

Now, however, The Sun reports that one woman has found something that actually works to stop snoring.

And it only costs £6.

Matalan’s Slumberdown Anti-Snore Pillow has not only saved her marriage, but her husband’s life by the sounds of it too!

Sharing a post to Facebook, the woman revealed it’s been the best £6 she’s ever spent.

She said: “This is a bargain if you are ready to suffocate your partner in the night. £6 from Matalan!”

Head to your nearest pillow stockist if your partner’s snoring leaves you wide awake (Credit: Unsplash)

She added: “I bought it, not expecting it to actually work, and I can’t believe it does! Best £6 I’ve ever spent!”

In news that means she’ll also remain out of prison, the woman added: “And my husband is still alive.”

However, before you get too carried away, at the time of writing, the pillow was sold out online.

You might find one in store, or Asda has a similar one in stock.

Asda has an anti-snore pillow that’s in stock now (Credit: Asda)

It’s £1 more, but we think that’s a small price to pay for a restful night’s sleep!

