masters-snooker-final-2020-time,-tv-channel,-live-stream-and-odds-for-ali-carter-vs

Few would have predicted a Masters final between Ali Carter and Stuart Bingham, but that is what we have to look forward to at Alexandra Palace on Sunday.

Carter has beaten a trio of former world champions to be here, seeing off Mark Selby, John Higgins and Shaun Murphy to make the showpiece.

He was not even scheduled to be in the event, but due to Ronnie O’Sullivan not taking part, the world number 17 jumped into the Rocket’s spot.

Bingham is firmly in the top 16 but was not expected to pull up any trees after a poor run of results this season, but he has beaten Mark Williams, Kyren Wilson and David Gilbert to reach the final.

This is the first time either man has made it into the Masters final and there will be a new name lifting the Paul Hunter Trophy on Sunday evening, and claiming the huge £250,000 top prize.

What time is the Masters final?

The final is played over two sessions -best of 19 frames – on Sunday 19 January, starting at 1pm and 7pm.

What TV channel is the Masters final on?

BBC Two and Eurosport will be showing both sessions of the final in full.

You can watch the match online on the BBC website and on iPlayer, or on Eurosport Player, if you have a subscription.

Carter vs Bingham odds

6/5 Carter



7/10 Bingham

Odds courtesy of Betfair

Carter vs Bingham head-to-head

The head-to-head between the pair stands dead level at 8-8.

However, Carter has not beaten Bingham since a win at the World Open in 2016, with Ballrun claiming the last five meetings.

The two met in the old wildcard round of the Masters way back in 2007, with Carter edging the match 6-5.

They have met once in the World Championship, in 2016, and that was another close win for the Captain, taking it 10-9.

History says this one will be very, very close.

MORE: The Masters is mine to lose, says Ali Carter after booking his spot in the final

MORE: The Masters: Ali Carter responds to cheating accusations after John Higgins victory