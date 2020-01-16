masters-snooker-2020-results,-draw,-schedule,-prize-money-and-tickets

The Masters has been a tournament of upsets so far with a string of favourites falling in the first round at Alexandra Palace.

Defending champion Judd Trump, UK champion Ding Junhui, Mark Selby, Neil Robertson and Mark Allen were all upset in the opening round in north London, leaving the event wide open going into the quarter-finals.

The only two previous winners left in the competition are Shaun Murphy and John Higgins, leaving a great chance for a new name to lift the famous trophy on Sunday evening.

Ali Carter, who is only in the event because Ronnie O’Sullivan didn’t want to play it, will be confident after downing Selby in round one.

David Gilbert is the only debutant this year, but he produced arguably the performance of the first round as he splattered Allen 6-1.

Kyren Wilson and Stephen Maguire are contenders in any tournament they enter and will fancy the job all the more after so many big names have left the building already.

2020 Masters draw

Top half

Shaun Murphy v Joe Perry



Ali Carter v John Higgins

Bottom half

Stephen Maguire v David Gilbert



Kyren Wilson v Stuart Bingham

2020 Masters schedule

Thursday 16 January

Quarter-finals

1pm: Shaun Murphy v Joe Perry

7pm: Ali Carter v John Higgins

Friday 17 January

Quarter-finals

1pm: Stephen Maguire v David Gilbert

7pm: Kyren Wilson v Stuart Bingham

Saturday 18 January

Semi-finals

1pm: Murphy/Perry vs Carter/Higgins

7pm: Maguire/Gilbert vs Wilson/Bingham

Sunday 19 January

1pm & 7pm Final

2020 Masters first round results

Judd Trump 3-6 Shaun Murphy



Ding Junhui 3-6 Joe Perry



Mark Selby 4-6 Ali Carter



John Higgins 6-1 Barry Hawkins



Neil Robertson 5-6 Stephen Maguire



Mark Allen 1-6 David Gilbert



Kyren Wilson 6-2 Jack Lisowski



Mark Williams 2-6 Stuart Bingham

Master prize money

Winner: £250,000



Runner-up: £100,000



Semi-finals: £60,000



Quarter-finals: £30,000



Last 16: £15,000



Highest break: £15,000

