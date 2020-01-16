masters-snooker-2020-results,-draw,-schedule,-prize-money-and-tickets

The Masters has been a tournament of upsets so far with a string of favourites falling in the first round at Alexandra Palace.
Defending champion Judd Trump, UK champion Ding Junhui, Mark Selby, Neil Robertson and Mark Allen were all upset in the opening round in north London, leaving the event wide open going into the quarter-finals.
The only two previous winners left in the competition are Shaun Murphy and John Higgins, leaving a great chance for a new name to lift the famous trophy on Sunday evening.
Ali Carter, who is only in the event because Ronnie O’Sullivan didn’t want to play it, will be confident after downing Selby in round one.
David Gilbert is the only debutant this year, but he produced arguably the performance of the first round as he splattered Allen 6-1.
Kyren Wilson and Stephen Maguire are contenders in any tournament they enter and will fancy the job all the more after so many big names have left the building already.
Contents
2020 Masters draw
Top half
Shaun Murphy v Joe Perry
Ali Carter v John Higgins
Bottom half
Stephen Maguire v David Gilbert
Kyren Wilson v Stuart Bingham
2020 Masters schedule
Thursday 16 January
Quarter-finals
- 1pm: Shaun Murphy v Joe Perry
- 7pm: Ali Carter v John Higgins
Friday 17 January
Quarter-finals
- 1pm: Stephen Maguire v David Gilbert
- 7pm: Kyren Wilson v Stuart Bingham
Saturday 18 January
Semi-finals
- 1pm: Murphy/Perry vs Carter/Higgins
- 7pm: Maguire/Gilbert vs Wilson/Bingham
Sunday 19 January
1pm & 7pm Final
2020 Masters first round results
Judd Trump 3-6 Shaun Murphy
Ding Junhui 3-6 Joe Perry
Mark Selby 4-6 Ali Carter
John Higgins 6-1 Barry Hawkins
Neil Robertson 5-6 Stephen Maguire
Mark Allen 1-6 David Gilbert
Kyren Wilson 6-2 Jack Lisowski
Mark Williams 2-6 Stuart Bingham
Master prize money
Winner: £250,000
Runner-up: £100,000
Semi-finals: £60,000
Quarter-finals: £30,000
Last 16: £15,000
Highest break: £15,000
