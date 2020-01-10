Masters snooker 2020: How to watch the Masters snooker – TV, live stream, dates, times, prize money

Masters snooker returns in 2020 with Judd Trump aiming to defend his title at Ally Pally.

The top-ranked star will be the centre of attention following the shock withdrawal of Ronnie O’Sullivan from the tournament in December.

World Snooker cited ‘personal reasons’ for O’Sullivan’s absence, though the superstar disputed the statement, claiming he simply “just did not want to play in it this year.”

Plenty of huge names from the world of snooker are still in the frame and will be gunning for a shot at Trump and the title.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about the Masters 2020 snooker tournament.

When is the Masters 2020?

The tournament starts on Sunday 12th January 2020 and runs until Sunday 19th January 2020.

Where is the Masters 2020 held?

The Masters 2020 takes place at Alexandra Palace, London.

Masters 2020 schedule

Check out our comprehensive guide to each day of action below – including TV details.

How to watch and live stream the Masters 2020

Sunday 12 January – First round

Ding Junhui v Joe Perry

1: 00pm (BBC2)

1: 00pm (Eurosport 2)

Mark Selby v Ali Carter

6: 45pm (Eurosport 2)

Monday 13 January – First round

Neil Robertson v Stephen Maguire

1: 00pm (BBC2)

1: 00pm (Eurosport 2)

Mark Allen v David Gilbert

6: 45pm (Eurosport 2)

Tuesday 14 January – First round

Judd Trump v Shaun Murphy

1: 00pm (BBC2)

1: 00pm (Eurosport 2)

John Higgins v Barry Hawkins

6: 45pm (Eurosport 2)

Wednesday 15 January – First round

Kyren Wilson v Jack Lisowski

1: 00pm (BBC2)

1: 00pm (Eurosport 2)

Mark Williams v Stuart Bingham

6: 45pm (Eurosport 2)

Thursday 16 January – Quarter-finals

1: 00pm and 7: 00pm (BBC2)

1: 00pm and 6: 45pm (Eurosport 2)

Friday 17 January – Quarter-finals

TBC (BBC)

1: 00pm and 6: 45pm (Eurosport 2)

Saturday 18 January – Semi-finals

TBC (BBC)

1: 00pm and 6: 45pm (Eurosport 2)

Sunday 19 January – Final

TBC (BBC)

1: 00pm and 6: 45pm (Eurosport 2)

You can also live stream matches via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

If you want to access the Eurosport Player direct it’s £6.99 per month or £39.99 a year.

Check out the latest Eurosport deals here

Masters 2020 prize money

Winner: £250,000

£250,000 Runner-up: £100,000

£100,000 Semi-finals: £60,000

£60,000 Quarter-finals: £30,000

£30,000 Last 16: £15,000

£15,000 Highest break: £15,000

£15,000 TOTAL: £725,000

Who won the Masters in 2019?

Judd Trump secured the trophy in 2019 after defeating Ronnie O’Sullivan 10-4 in the final.

Neither player was ranked in the top three, though the elite trio of Marks – Allen, Williams and Selby – fell early on to pave the way for Trump’s success.

He will remain among the top contenders for this year’s competition.