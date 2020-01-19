Masters snooker 2020: How to watch the Masters snooker – TV, live stream, dates, times, prize money

Masters snooker is boiling down to the final few contenders following a string of high-profile stars exiting the competition early on.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about the Masters 2020 snooker tournament.

When is the Masters 2020?

The tournament starts on Sunday 12th January 2020 and runs until Sunday 19th January 2020.

Where is the Masters 2020 held?

The Masters 2020 takes place at Alexandra Palace, London.

Masters 2020 schedule

Check out our comprehensive guide to each day of action below – including TV details.

How to watch and live stream the Masters 2020

Wednesday 15th January – First round

Kyren Wilson v Jack Lisowski

1: 00pm (BBC2 / Eurosport 2)

Mark Williams v Stuart Bingham

7: 00pm (BBC Red Button)

6: 45pm (Eurosport 2)

Thursday 16th January – Quarter-finals

Shaun Murphy v Joe Perry

1: 00pm (BBC2 / Eurosport 2)

Ali Carter v John Higgins

7: 00pm (BBC2)

7: 00pm (BBC Red Button)

6: 45pm (Eurosport 2)

Friday 17th January – Quarter-finals

Stephen Maguire v David Gilbert

1: 00pm (BBC2 / Eurosport 2)

Kyren Wilson v Stuart Bingham

7: 00pm (BBC2)

7: 00pm (BBC Red Button)

6: 45pm (Eurosport 2)

Saturday 18th January – Semi-finals

Shaun Murphy v Ali Carter (Eng)

1: 00pm (Eurosport 2)

1: 15pm (BBC1)

David Gilbert v Stuart Bingham

7: 00pm (BBC2 / Eurosport 2)

Sunday 19th January – Final

TBC v TBC

1: 00pm (BBC2 / Eurosport 2)

7: 00pm (BBC2 / Eurosport 2)

You can also live stream matches via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

If you want to access the Eurosport Player direct it’s £6.99 per month or £39.99 a year.

Check out the latest Eurosport deals here

Masters 2020 prize money

Winner: £250,000

£250,000 Runner-up: £100,000

£100,000 Semi-finals: £60,000

£60,000 Quarter-finals: £30,000

£30,000 Last 16: £15,000

£15,000 Highest break: £15,000

£15,000 TOTAL: £725,000

Who won the Masters in 2019?

Judd Trump secured the trophy in 2019 after defeating Ronnie O’Sullivan 10-4 in the final.

Neither player was ranked in the top three, though the elite trio of Marks – Allen, Williams and Selby – fell early on to pave the way for Trump’s success.

He will remain among the top contenders for this year’s competition.