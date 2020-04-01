master:-vijay-trends-on-net;-robo-shankar’s-dance-video-with-daughter-on-vaathi-coming-goes-viral

|

Published: Wednesday, April 1, 2020, 17: 35 [IST]

Thalapathy Vijay’s upcoming film Master is one of the most-anticipated Tamil movies of the year 2020. The film was supposed to be released on April 9 but due to the Coronavirus outbreak, the makers postponed the release date. However, Vijay fans can’t keep calm as they are grooving over Master’s famous song Vaathi Coming. Amid Coronavirus lockdown, Comedian Robo Shankar shared a video of himself and his daughter Indiraja in which they can be seen shaking a leg to Thalapathy Vijay’s song Vaathi Coming from Master on his Twitter handle. Watch the video here: #VaathiComing #Master #StayHomeStaySafe pic.twitter.com/hlOGkzr3Fm

— Robo Sankar (@imroboshankar) April 1, 2020 In the video, one can see, Indiraja and Robo Shankar wearing mask and dancing on Vaathi Coming song from Master. Their dance is indeed breaking the internet. For those who are unaware, Robo Shankar's daughter Indiraja gained popularity by playing an important role in Thalapathy Vijay's previous sports-drama Bigil. Apart from Indiraja, Robo Shankar has also worked with the actor in fantasy thriller, Puli. Well, the TikTok video of them has gone viral on social media and all thanks to their amazing dancing moves. Currently, due to the on-going Coronavirus lockdown, people who have been home quarantined, are doing various activities to kill time in their respective houses. Robo Shankar will be seen in the film Chakra featuring Vishal. He is also a part of Ajith-starrer Valimai. Coming back to Vijay, his next, Master is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan and Andrea Jeremiah in key roles. The music of Master is composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Apart from Vaathi Coming, Oru Kutti Kathai song is also trending on social media. Notably, Oru Kutti Kathai is sung by Thalapathy Vijay. Well, the new release date of Master has not yet been announced.