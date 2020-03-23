master-songs:-andha-kanna-paathaakaa-next-single-lyrical-video-to-be-out-today-at-11-am

The recent Master audio launch has created a buzz. Though all the tracks have garnered positive response from the netizens, the one that stands out among the others is definitely Andha Kanna Paathaakaa crooned by Yuvan Shankara Raja. Well, the makers of the film are gearing up to launch the lyrical video of the peppy love track today at 11 AM. Interestingly the celebrated music composer is joining hands with Thalapathy after 18 years of Pudhiya Geethai.

Recently, a look of Vijay from the movie was released where the actor is seen playing carroms with his boys.

Directed by Lokesh Kanagarj, Master is bankrolled by Xavier Britto under the banner of XB Film Creators in association with Seven Screen Studio. The thriller features Malavika Mohanan, Vijay Sethupathi, Nassar, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Andrea Jeremiah, Sriman and Azhagan Perumal in pivotal roles. The lens is cranked by Sathyan Sooryan and the film has music composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

Talking about the release of the movie which was earlier locked for April 9th, might get postponed due to the ongoing Coronavirus scare.