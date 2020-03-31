master-audio-launch-trp-ratings-are-out:-fails-to-enter-the-top-5-list!

|

Updated: Monday, March 30, 2020, 23: 51 [IST]

Master audio launch is unarguably one of the most celebrated events of the Tamil cinema industry in the recent past. The music album of the Thalapathy Vijay starrer was released in the grand event that was held at Leela Palace, Chennai on March 15, Sunday. As per the latest reports, the TRP rating of the Master audio launch event that was telecasted on Sun TV is finally out. Despite being a live telecast, the audio launch event of the Vijay-Lokesh Kanagaraj project failed to fare excellent TRP ratings. The sources suggest that the Master audio launch event has failed to enter the Top 5 list of TRP ratings. Interestingly, the audio launch event of Bigil, the 2019-released Vijay starring Atlee project had earned the no.1 position in the TRP list. According to the trade analysts, the timing of the telecast, lack of hype among the audiences, and coronavirus scare have negatively impacted the TRP of the Master audio launch. Initially, the audio launch event of Master was slated to be held in a popular college ground in Chennai. But later, the makers decided to go for a close-door event in Leela Palace, Chennai, to prevent the crowd from entering the venue due to the increasing coronavirus scare in the country. The all India lockdown has not affected the post-production activities of Master, which have been proceeding in a full swing. According to the latest reports, cinematographer Sathyan Sooryan and his team are working on Digital Intermediate (DI) works, while music director Anirudh Ravichander and his team are busy with the final sound recording. Master, which is said to be an out and out action thriller, features Vijay in the titular role. Vijay Sethupathi, the talented actor is appearing as the lead antagonist in the project, which features Petta fame Malavika Mohanan as the female lead. The Vijay starrer is produced by Xavier Britto under the banner XB Creations. Also Read: Vijay’s Master: Here Is An Update On The Post-Production Of The Project!