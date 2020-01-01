master-1st-look:-from-ar-murugadoss-to-keerthy-suresh,-here-is-how-celebs-reacted-to-vijay’s-look

Russia is building its own internet













Vijay’s simple yet impressive first look from his latest movie Master has garnered unanimous positive response from the fans and critics. Notably, Kollywood celebrities have give a thumbs-up to the poster and the title from Lokesh Kanagaraj’s ambitious film, which is earlier referred to as Thalapathy 64.

Blur Look

The blurred look has piqued a lot of interest around Vijay’s character with many critics describing it as the best-ever poster of the actor in the recent years. According to them, his intense eyes have a message in itself and the next poster could possibly give away much about the content and his character in the Tamil film. Thalapathy plays the role of a professor in the Xavier Britto-funded flick.

Celebs go gaga over the first look of Vijay’s Master (Thalapathy 64).PR Handout

How did critics react to the 1 look from Master? Here is the compilation of their tweets:

Gayathri Raguramm: Super love the tittle close to my heart #MASTER @actorvijay

venkat prabhu: Awesome bro!! Loved seeing associate directors name on da first look poster!! #mastertouch proud of u!!

Vignesh Shivan: @actorvijay Sir’s #Master vera level vetri pera Vazhthukkal Congrats to @Dir_Lokesh

@anirudhofficial @VijaySethuOffl @MalavikaM_ @imKBRshanthnu @XBFilmCreators &team Special wishes @Jagadishbliss

& @dancersatz happy to see u as #master in a #Thalapathy movie-ur dream

Rio raj: Best wishes to the team #Master @Dir_Lokesh

Bro This is Vera level finishing for 2019 @VijaySethuOffl

@anirudhofficial @ActorDheena we can feel the masss of Master @actorvijay

Prem Kumar: #Master it is! Get ready to attend the class taken the ‘MASS’ter #Thalapathy

@actorvijay sir himself along with another master

@Dir_Lokesh bro on April 2020! This class cannot be missed, and I’m more than happy to be a part of it!

@VijaySethuOffl @anirudhofficial

atlee: Verithanammmmmmm

Dilani Rabindran: Waiting for a master stroke & to see @actorvijay in a brand new light! #Master #Thalapathy64FLday #Thalapathy64

Iswarya Menon: Omg #thalapathy on

Raghava Lawrence: Nanba #Master first look poster and title is amazing. My best wishes to the whole team and I pray ragavendra swamy for the huge success of this film.

Sam CS: #Thalapathy64FirstLook Mass #Vijay sir and congrats nanba @Dir_Lokesh and @anirudhofficial and team♥️♥️♥️

Arivazhagan: #Master / Happy & Best wishes for All entering into New Massive Mode. #Thalapathy @actorvijay @Dir_Lokesh @Jagadishbliss @silvastunt & team

Ramya Subramanian: This one is gonna be so special and memorable for me forever .

I take this opportunity to thank my wonderful team for #Master ❤️.

#2020WillBeTheYearForMaster @Dir_Lokesh @actorvijay @Jagadishbliss @Lalit_SevenScr

Manjima Mohan: Insane

J Anbazhagan: #Master is Extraordinary & Awe-Inspiring. Advance wishes to the @Dir_Lokesh & team.

A.R.Murugadoss: Woweeeeeewwwww #Master செம்ம சார்

Aadhav Kannadhasan: Idhu enna ba idhu ivvlo Mass aana #Master #Thalapathy64FLday

Sivakarthikeyan: Best wishes to #Thalapathy @actorvijay sir my dear @anirudhofficial bro @Dir_Lokesh @Jagadishbliss@VijaySethuOffl

@imKBRshanthnu and entire #Master team for a great success

Sathish: #MasterFl Best wishes to #Thalapathy @actorvijay sir @Dir_Lokesh bro

@anirudhofficial bro @Jagadishbliss bro @Lalit_SevenScr bro @TheNameisVenki and Team

Thiru: #Master Congrats @Dir_Lokesh

@Jagadishbliss @imKBRshanthnu & Team. #Thalapathy64

Karthick Naren: MASTERstroke na

Dr. Dhananjayan BOFTA: #Master from #Thalapathy @actorvijay

is sure to storm in 2020. Very different look from @Dir_Lokesh & Team. Best wishes Jagadishbliss

Pandiraj: Mass #Master Interesting first look

My best wishes to #Thalapathy @actorvijay sir @Dir_Lokesh bro @anirudhofficial bro @imKBRshanthnu bro

@jagadishbliss bro & the whole team

pa.ranjith: Vazthugal brother

krishna: It is so interesting to a point where I don’t know what it means…..several interpretations but Vijay Anna kannu massssssss

Prabhu: MASSSSSTer it is. The Thalapathy 64 #Master is going to rule 2020 and is going to be Semma MASS !!

kathir: #Master First Look yae Summa Gaeraaaaaa iruku Loving it & Admiring this Classy Mass

@actorvijay na!! So happy for my dearest brothers @Jagadishbliss @Lalit_SevenScr

@Dir_Lokesh @anirudhofficial @imKBRshanthnu @gopiprasannaa @MalavikaM_ & team

Keerthy Suresh: #Master Blaster !!!

Can’t be better than this!!! Wishing all the love and luck in the world to you people !!!

@actorvijay sir @Dir_Lokesh @anirudhofficial @Lalit_SevenScr sir. This is just your beginning nanba !! @Jagadishbliss

@gopiprasannaa KICKass !!!

Harish kalyan: #Master it is! #Thalapathy64FirstLook Very different from the usual massy first looks. But still

Vivek Lyricist: This look of #Thalapathy is fire . Respect on the team goes to next level for such an uncommon poster. Masterful poster #Master

Rathna kumar: #Thalapathy64 Six’um Four’uma irukum. Here is the 1st ball six. #MASTER First Look. Happy to see my name on Thalapathy poster. Once again thank you machi

@Dir_Lokesh & Master of Masses @actorvijay sir.. As usual nailed it @gopiprasannaa bro.