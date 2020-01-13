massive-water-main-break-floods-upper-west-side,-affects-subway

January 13, 2020 | 6: 57am

A water main break has turned several streets in the Upper West Side into rivers early Monday and is affecting subway service.

The FDNY responded to the flooding just before 5 a.m. at Broadway and West 62nd Street and was checking area basements for signs of the deluge, according to WABC.

West 61st to West 65th streets are under water as police direct traffic around the area.

The Department of Environmental Protection and Building Department workers also responded to the scene.

Northbound 1 trains are running on the express track from 34th Street-Penn Station to 72nd Street.



Some northbound 2 trains are running on the 5 line from Atlantic Avenue-Barclays Center to 149th Street-Grand Concourse.

This a developing story