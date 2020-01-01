massive-traffic-jams-across-delhi-on-new-year’s-day

Delhi Traffic: Traffic jams were seen in Delhi’s ITO area

New Delhi:

Several traffic jams were seen across the national capital today, on the first day of the new year. Visuals showed hundreds of cars crawling slowly forward in several parts of Delhi, as traffic police issued several alerts to ensure the smooth flow of traffic. Traffic movement was also closed in a few areas because of a massive number of vehicles.

Massive jams were seen in Delhi’s ITO, Barapullah Flyover and India Gate, reported news agency ANI. Delhi’s traffic police also tweeted saying traffic movement was closed in Jai Singh road in central Delhi’s Connaught Place and also said there was heavy traffic at India Gate and Mathura Road.

Hundreds of protestors also gathered today to protest against the amended Citizenship law at India Gate, adding to slow traffic movement. Five Delhi Metro stations were also shut to ease passenger rush on New Year’s Day.

“The entry and exit gates of the Central Secretariat, Udyog Bhawan, Pragati Maidan, Khan Market and Mandi House stations are closed. Interchange is available at Central Secretariat and Mandi House,” the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation tweeted. The Metro stations reopened after an hour.

People coming from Noida were advised to take DND or Akshardham to reach Delhi because road number 13A between Mathura Road and Kalindi Kunj were closed for traffic movement, news agency PTI said, quoting officials.

Movement of vehicles was also affected in North Delhi because of a truck breakdown on Prembari flyover, reported PTI.

“Traffic will remain heavy from Raja Garden towards Punjabi Bagh due to ongoing work by PWD. Kindly avoid the stretch,” Delhi Traffic police tweeted.

(With Inputs From PTI, ANI)