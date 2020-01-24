massive-building-explosion-rocks-houston,-scatters-debris

January 24, 2020 | 7: 36am

A massive building explosion rocked Houston early Friday, rattling windows and walls and jolting residents awake.

The blast occurred on Gessner Road near Clay Road in the northwest part of the city around 4: 30 a.m., according to Houston Police and local outlet KHOU.

“I just woke up. 4: 25am,” Adam Holt tweeted. “Houston either had an explosion, an earthquake, or an asteroid hit. I’m guessing refinery explosion. That was a big shake.”

“Bigger and louder than any earthquake,” Faten Elghote wrote. “Explosion? The entire building shook followed by loud boom.”

Windows, doors and even entire structures were destroyed, according to ABC 13. Witnesses told the outlet they saw two injured people walking out of the debris field. Firefighters said they are expected to recover.

The total number of injuries is unclear.

Authorities could not immediately confirm the source of the blast or its cause.