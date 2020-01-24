massachusetts-teens-charged-for-scorching-outlets-in-viral-video-stunt

January 24, 2020 | 1: 09pm

Two teens suspected of imitating a moronic online trend of using a penny to short an electrical outlet have been busted and charged with attempted arson, cops said.

The 15-year-old boys are accused of using a penny and a cellphone charger on Tuesday at Plymouth North High School to short-circuit an electrical outlet, a new social media trend they apparently spotted on YouTube and TikTok, Plymouth Police Chief Michael Botieri said Thursday.

“This action caused minor damage to the building,” Botieri said in a statement obtained by The Post. “However, this behavior is very dangerous and has potential to cause serious damage to property as well as serious injury to students, staff or visitors.”

An investigation revealed that a similar incident occurred earlier in the week that was not reported. The unidentified students, who have been charged with attempted arson and malicious damage to property under $1,200, are facing charges in both incidents, police said.

“This type of behavior will not be tolerated by this department and anyone involved will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law,” Botieri’s statement continued.

The charges come two days after the state’s fire marshal, Peter Ostroskey, warned of the troubling new viral trend that led to two earlier known incidents in Massachusetts, including one in Holden and another at Westford Academy, where students were forced to evacuate after smoke filled a classroom on Jan. 17.

No injuries were reported in that incident, but the student accused of starting the fire has been charged with counts including burning a building, property destruction and disorderly conduct, WCVB reports.