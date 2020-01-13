massachusetts-handsomely-represented-in-2020-oscar-nominations

Massachusetts is well represented among the 2020 Oscar nominations, which were announced this morning.

“Little Women,” which was filmed in multiple locations throughout Massachusetts in 2018 and parts of 2019, earned a coveted Best Picture nomination and Best Actress nod for Saoirse Ronan (who plays Jo) and Best Supporting Actress for Florence Pugh (who plays Amy) in the retelling of the Louisa May Alcott novel. Director Greta Gerwig was snubbed, however.

“It was a great and rare opportunity to make a film where the story actually took place,” said “Little Women” producer Amy Pascal. “There is no place comparable to Concord and everything it meant to Louisa May Alcott and what the story is about.”

“Knives Out,” which was shot in Massachusetts in 2018, and which features Sudbury native Chris Evans, earned an Original Screenplay nomination.

New Hampshire native Adam Sandler, who many considered a strong contender for a Best Actor Oscar for his role in “Uncut Gems,“ failed to land a nod. The film came up empty overall.

Nominees with New England roots were plentiful in the technical categories.

Kevin Feige, the powerful Hollywood producer who is in charge of the Marvel Universe, grew up in Boston. His “Avengers: Endgame“ got an Oscar nomination for Visual Effects.

“The Lighthouse,” which was filmed in Maine, earned a Cinematography nomination.

Scott Silver, who hails from Worcester and who won the Best Original Screenplay Oscar in 2011 for “The Fighter“ (filmed in Boston), grabbed an Adapted Screenplay nomination for “Joker.“

Three-time Oscar winning cinematographer Robert Richardson, who was raised in Hyannis, getting his 10th Oscar nomination for Cinematography for “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood.“

“Joker” has more nominations than any other film this year — 11 — including Picture, Director, Actor, and Adapted Screenplay.



“The Irishman,” “1917,” and “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood” each took 10 nominations, all taking Best Picture and Director nominations.

Netflix earned two Best Picture nominations. In addition to “The Irishman,” their “Marriage Story” received a spot on the list.

Notable snubs included Jennifer Lopez for Best Supporting Actress for her role in “Hustlers” and Robert DeNiro for Best Actor in “The Irishman.”

The complete list of 2020 Oscar nominations is featured below. Winners will be announced on Sunday, February 9, 2020, beginning at 8 p.m. on ABC.

Best Picture:

“Ford v Ferrari”



“The Irishman”



“Jojo Rabbit”



“Joker”



“Little Women”



“Marriage Story”



“1917”



“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”



“Parasite”

Lead Actor:

Antonio Banderas “Pain and Glory”



Leonardo DiCaprio “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”



Adam Driver “Marriage Story”



Joaquin Phoenix “Joker”



Jonathan Pryce “The Two Popes”

Lead Actress:

Cynthia Erivo “Harriet”



Scarlett Johansson “Marriage Story”



Saoirse Ronan “Little Women”



Charlize Theron “Bombshell”



Renee Zellweger “Judy”

Supporting Actor:

Tom Hanks, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”



Anthony Hopkins, “The Two Popes”



Al Pacino, “The Irishman”



Joe Pesci, “The Irishman”



Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Supporting Actress:

Kathy Bates, “Richard Jewell”



Laura Dern, “Marriage Story”



Scarlett Johannson, “Jojo Rabbit”



Florence Pugh, “Little Women”



Margot Robbie, “Bombshell”

Director:

Martin Scorsese, “The Irishman”



Todd Phillips, “Joker”



Sam Mendes, “1917”



Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”



Bong Joon Ho, “Parasite”

Animated Feature:

“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” Dean DeBlois



“I Lost My Body” Jeremy Clapin



“Klaus” Sergio Pablos



“Missing Link” Chris Butler



“Toy Story 4” Josh Cooley

Animated Short:

“Dcera,” Daria Kashcheeva



“Hair Love,” Matthew A. Cherry



“Kitbull,” Rosana Sullivan



“Memorable,” Bruno Collet



“Sister,” Siqi Song

Adapted Screenplay:

“The Irishman,” Steven Zaillian



“Jojo Rabbit,” Taika Waititi



“Joker,” Todd Phillips, Scott Silver



“Just Mercy” Destin Daniel Cretton and Andrew Lanham



“Little Women,” Greta Gerwig



“The Two Popes,” Anthony McCarten

Original Screenplay:

“Knives Out,” Rian Johnson



“Marriage Story,” Noah Baumbach



“1917,” Sam Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns



“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” Quentin Tarantino



“Parasite,” Bong Joon-ho, Jin Won Han

Cinematography:

“The Irishman,” Rodrigo Prieto



“Joker,” Lawrence Sher



“The Lighthouse,” Jarin Blaschke



“1917,” Roger Deakins



“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” Robert Richardson

Best Documentary Feature:

“American Factory,” Julia Rieichert, Steven Bognar



“The Cave,” Feras Fayyad



“The Edge of Democracy,” Petra Costa



“For Sama,” Waad Al-Kateab, Edward Watts



“Honeyland,” Tamara Kotevska, Ljubo Stefanov

Best Documentary Short Subject:

“In the Absence”



“Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone,” Carol Dysinger



“Life Overtakes Me,” Kristine Samuelson, John Haptas



“St. Louis Superman”



“Walk Run Cha-Cha,” Laura Nix

Best Live Action Short Film:

“Brotherhood,” Meryam Joobeur



“Nefta Football Club,” Yves Piat



“The Neighbors’ Window,” Marshall Curry



“Saria,” Bryan Buckley



“A Sister,” Delphine Girard

Best Foreign Language Film:

“Corpus Christi,” Jan Komasa



“Honeyland,” Tamara Kotevska, Ljubo Stefanov



“Les Miserables,” Ladj Ly



“Pain and Glory,” Pedro Almodovar



“Parasite,” Bong Joon Ho

Film Editing:

“Ford v Ferrari,” Michael McCusker, Andrew Buckland



“The Irishman,” Thelma Schoonmaker



“Jojo Rabbit,” Tom Eagles



“Joker,” Jeff Groth



“Parasite,” Jinmo Yang

Sound Editing:

“Ford v Ferrari,” Don Sylvester



“Joker,” Alan Robert Murray



“1917,” Oliver Tarney, Rachel Tate



“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” Wylie Stateman



“Star Wars: The Rise of SkyWalker,” Matthew Wood, David Acord

Sound Mixing:

“Ad Astra”



“Ford v Ferrari”



“Joker”



“1917”



“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Production Design:

“The Irishman,” Bob Shaw and Regina Graves



“Jojo Rabbit,” Ra Vincent and Nora Sopkova



“1917,” Dennis Gassner and Lee Sandales



“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” Barbara Ling and Nancy Haigh



“Parasite,” Lee Ha-Jun and Cho Won Woo, Han Ga Ram, and Cho Hee

Original Score:

“Joker,” Hildur Guðnadóttir



“Little Women,” Alexandre Desplat



“Marriage Story,”Randy Newman



“1917,” Thomas Newman



“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” John Williams*“The King,” Nicholas Britell

Original Song:

“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away,” “Toy Story 4”



“I’m Gonna Love Me Again,” “Rocketman”



“I’m Standing With You,” “Breakthrough”



“Into the Unknown,” “Frozen 2”



“Stand Up,” “Harriet”

Makeup and Hair:

“Bombshell”



“Joker”



“Judy”



“Maleficent: Mistress of Evil”



“1917”

Costume Design:

”The Irishman,” Sandy Powell, Christopher Peterson



“Jojo Rabbit,” Mayes C. Rubeo



“Joker,” Mark Bridges



“Little Women,” Jacqueline Durran



“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” Arianne Phillips

Visual Effects:

“Avengers Endgame”



“The Irishman”



“1917”



“The Lion King”



“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”