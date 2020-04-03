mason’s-hilarious-response-to-rumoured-finals-sledge

Former NRL star Willie Mason has revealed the true story behind his alleged half-time spray in the infamous preliminary final the Bulldogs lost to the Broncos in 2006.

Despite heading to the break leading 20-6, Canterbury botched their place in the grand final when Brisbane poured on 31 unanswered points to win 37-20 and cement their spot on the NRL’s biggest stage.

Mason, who was with the Bulldogs at the time, has been subject to a number of rumours from former Broncos coach Wayne Bennett and player Shane Webcke who have claimed over the years that their comeback was on the back of a half-time spray from their rival.

Mason has opened up on the accusations on Nine’s The Greatest when he and Brisbane great Darren Lockyer revisited the famous match.

The former NSW forward set the record straight, declaring the story had been taken out of context and that Lockyer should be thanking him for helping him earn his fourth premiership.

“My name has been run through the mud again, it’s ridiculous. Wayne Bennett’s been spreading these stories around, so has Shane Webcke,” Mason said.

“He reckons that apparently when we were leading 18-0, we were giving it to them.

“We were walking up the tunnel at the Sydney football stadium, and obviously you walk together, and I said with a couple of swear words in there, ‘We’ve got these blokes, 40 minutes and we’re in a grand final’.

“And that’s after 14 years, so a lot bull—- gets put into that story. So apparently I said, ‘We’ve got these old blokes’, this and that.

“It was ridiculous, so Webcke went in there and used me as motivation and everyone hates me at the Broncos. Now he’s retired as a legend, and Lockyer wins his fourth premiership, he should be thanking me, it’s ridiculous.”

Despite Mason’s defence, Lockyer backed up his Brisbane mates and admitted he heard the forward dishing out a few sledges and getting in people’s face.

“I heard it myself, that’s you, you’re in everyone’s faces, that’s the way you do things,” Lockyer replied.

“You’re walking down the tunnel and you’re yahooing saying, ‘We’re off to another grand final boys’.”

But Mason quickly jumped back in and doubled down on the story being taken out of context.

“I’m pretty sure that came out of my mouth, but it wasn’t in that sort context. I’m 100 percent there would’ve been some cockiness coming out at that time, I don’t think I said it in the way Webcke said.”

Making matters worse for Mason, he revealed he’s been targeted by his former club as the villain for letting their spot in the in 2006 grand final slip away.

“But you used it as motivation anyways, you ended up coming out and towing us up, it was ridiculous,” Mason said to Lockyer.

“Everybody still has a crack at me at the Bulldogs for 2006, because they reckon that was one of our best sides and it was my fault.”