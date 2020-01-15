masked-man-in-knife-robbery-at-newtownards-off-license







Movilla Street, Newtownards. Credit: Google

A masked man used a knife in a robbery at a Newtownards off-license on Tuesday evening.

Police have appealed for information after the armed robbery in the Movilla Street area shortly before 7.55pm.

It was reported that a masked man entered the off-licence armed with a knife.

He demanded money from a female staff member, before making off with a sum of money towards the town centre area. The staff member was not injured, but was left badly shaken.

The man is described as being between 5’8 and 5’10 in height and of slim build. He was wearing a dark coloured hooded top, a balaclava and black gloves.

Detective Sergeant Westbury said that police enquiries into the incident are continuing.

“We would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to this incident to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 1632 14/01/20,” he said.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”

Belfast Telegraph Digital