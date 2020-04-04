“mask-3”-is-on-table-for-plan???-is-“jim-carrey”-returning-to-play-her-acclamined-part-again???

Jim Carrey’s iconic role in the green mask and a zoot suit will get another outing. Warner Bros are discussing the possibility of a third installment from the Mask franchise.

THE MASK

The Mask is a 1994 superhero comedy film based on a Darkhorse comic of the same name. It told us the story of a bank clerk who comes into possession of superhuman abilities. These abilities get to him when he wears a green mask on which he stumbled upon. The context may seem a bit vague for those who haven’t seen the movie. But, the Mask turned out to be a huge hit on the box office, grossing over 350 million compared to the 23 million budget at which it was made.

Jim Carrey followed his success with Mask in 1994 after Ace Ventura and Dumb and Dumber. This led to him cementing his position as a prominent figure in Hollywood in the 1990s. He was praised for his amazing and energetic performance in the film. The critical acclaim didn’t turn out to be so good, but Carrey’s performance gave it an above-average rating.

A sequel titles Son of the Mask released in 2005 and ended as a disaster. The film failed in the box office and also from a critical viewpoint. Many thought that this would be the end of the franchise.

MASK 3

But recently, there has been news that Warner Bros is having their discussions to bring back the film. Many sources suggest that this time it would be a female lead who will wear the Mask. Jim Carrey recently stated that he would come back to reprise the role in a spinoff if a visionary director is up for the project. Of course, he won’t deny a chance in the spinoff of a movie, which gained him a lot of fame and attention.

But as of now, none of this is confirmed as of now. But the one that Carrey will be back as a guest appearance or maybe even as the protagonist of the movie is something we can be a bit more sure of. If it all works out, if actually Warner Bros and Jim are up for the task, we will be in for a nostalgic trip and a wonderful experience.