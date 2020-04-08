masakali-2.0-song:-sidharth-malhotra-and-tara-sutaria-give-a-naughty-spin-to-sonam’s-dove-song!

|

Published: Wednesday, April 8, 2020, 13: 04 [IST]

Remember Delhi-6's iconic dove song 'Masakali' which had Sonam Kapoor pulling off some adorable dance moves on her house terrace? Well, 11 years later, T-Series has recreated this popular song with Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria. The setting has been shifted to a hotel room and the lead pair is seen steaming things up in the modern and naughtier version of AR Rahman's musical gem. Directed and choreographed by Adil Shaikh, Masakali 2.0 has Sidharth and Tara sneaking into a plush hotel suite for some masti, only to be caught in the end. Recreated by Tanishq Bagchi, the new version has vocals by Tulsi Kumar, Sachet Tandon and Mohit Chauhan (also the original voice of Masakali). With original lyrics by Prasoon Joshi, Tanishk Bagchi has penned the additional lyrics. Talking about shooting the music video, Sidharth earlier told a leading daily, "Masakali is an indoor song, which has more relevance today because all of us are staying in and staying safe, given the current situation. That time, we unintentionally made a song on the same situation where two people are trying to stay indoors and had fun, did masti. That was the feeling on the set. I'm looking forward to it." His co-star Tara Sutaria added, "Masakali 2.0 was wonderful to film and such fun to rehearse for. Sid and I rehearsed only once but we managed to shoot the whole song so quickly and effortlessly, it was a breeze! Masakali is such a loved song from Delhi-6 and it's so catchy despite being a mid tempo tune. I loved the original version and I think Bhushanji and Tanishk have re-imagined Masakali 2.0 beautifully. Tulsi and Sachet have given it a fun and sexy spin which I love! It's amazing to have had yet another great song to work on." Choreographer and video director Adil Shaikh opened up about shooting for the music video and said, "There is always some pressure when recreating an old song, but shooting Masakali 2.0 was fun. What was challenging was to shoot it in a hotel suite, yet make it sexy, glamorous, keeping it a dance number with a tinge of humour all at the same time. We were not trying to match the original song or make it better because the original is a cult song. In Masakali 2.0, our goal was to have fun with it. I hope people have fun watching it." Watch the music video here. Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria earlier shared screen space in Milap Zaveri's revenge-thriller Marjaavan.