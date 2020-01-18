marzia-kjellberg-‘rejected-by-robot’-as-she-and-pewdiepie-jet-to-japan-for-youtube-break

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

PewDiePie and Marzia Kjellberg already appear to be making the most of their YouTube break, with the pair of them jetting off to their second home, Japan.

Marzia updated fans on Instagram, sharing a video of the snow in Tokyo and safe to say we’re a bit jealous.

Keeping her Instagram game on point, the 27-year-old also shared a stunning photo of herself, before documenting the pair’s experience hanging out with robotic pets.

We need to get in on this asap.

However, it wasn’t quite the cute experience the star expected, as she went to pet one of them, only to be greeted with a meme-worthy glare and the creature scooting off into the distance.

At least she’s got pups Edgar and Maya to cheer her up.

Felix is currently taking his first break from YouTube in his 10 years on the site, with fans already pleading with him to come back.

In his last video before the break, the 30-year-old poured himself a drink, saying: ‘I just wanted to take this moment to give a toast…thank you for watching across the years…it is a big thing, even though it isn’t a big thing.

‘I want to say thank you for watching my videos; it makes me happy…Cheers to you.’

He continued: ‘One thing I really realised is I love making videos and I love interacting with you guys…but I think this year has been so much piling up that I should probably cool down for a bit. Then I will come back with 10,000%.’

Chatting exclusively to Metro.co.uk, Felix’s editor Sive revealed that, while the break will do the YouTuber good, he was reluctant to take it.

‘He’s unironically addicted to making YouTube videos,’ Sive explained. ‘The whole thing about “Hey, I enjoy making videos”, he really does enjoy it.’

Considering Felix didn’t even stop uploading during his honeymoon, Sive admitted: ‘I was expecting him to say “Hey, I’m going to pre-record a hundred videos.”‘

As it turns out, he seems to actually be taking some time to rest. Who would have thought?





